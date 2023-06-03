Left Menu

US calls on UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 01:05 IST
US calls on UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch

The United States on Friday called for the U.N. Security Council to condemn North Korea for its attempted satellite launch this week and to urge Pyongyang not to conduct another launch.

Robert Wood, a diplomat from Washington's U.N. mission, made the call at a U.N. Security Council meeting called by the United States and allies to discuss Wednesday's failed launch, which the U.S. said violated multiple U.N. resolutions.

Following the launch, North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said her country would soon put a military spy satellite into orbit and vowed that Pyongyang would increase its military surveillance capabilities.

