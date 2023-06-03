South Korea defence chief: some countries ignoring N.Korea's unlawful behaviour
South Korea's defence minister said on Saturday that some countries were "ignoring North Korea's unlawful behavior".
"This creates holes in sanctions against North Korea passed at the U.N. Security Council," Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said during a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's top security summit.
China and Russia on Friday ignored a U.S. call for the U.N. Security Council to unite in condemning North Korea for a recent attempted satellite launch and instead blamed Washington for raising tensions on the Korean peninsula.
