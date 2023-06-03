3 held for stabbing youth over old enmity in Delhi's Badarpur

Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a youth and robbing him of his scooter and mobile phone over an old enmity in Badarpur here, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Jitendra (24) and Vicky (25), both residents of Badarpur, they said. On Friday, three people stabbed one Sumit, a resident of Badarpur, and also robbed him of his scooter and mobile phone. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, three people were apprehended. The robbed scooter, mobile phone of the injured and the knife used in the offence have been seized on the instance of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Jitendra is a bad character at the Badarpur police station. He disclosed that Sumit had assaulted his brother Sunny around two months ago. Therefore, he, along with his two associates, stabbed and robbed Sumit to settle scores, the DCP added.

