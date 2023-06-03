Left Menu

Delhi: Man attacks woman colleague with knife over unrequited love, commits suicide

A 24-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a woman colleague and later hanged himself at the office of a private firm in the Begumpur area here, police said on Saturday. The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Rithala, survived the attack and was hospitalised, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:57 IST
A 24-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a woman colleague and later hanged himself at the office of a private firm in the Begumpur area here, police said on Saturday. The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Rithala, survived the attack and was hospitalised, a senior police officer said. Amit and the woman worked at ''Creative Concept Design'' in Sector 25 in Rohini which was owned by his sister and brother-in-law, he said.

An exhibition stall designer, Amit was in love with the woman. However, she did not reciprocate to his feelings and avoided him, the officer said. Around 3 pm on Friday, Amit, a resident of a JJ cluster in Rohini, attacked the woman with a knife, but other staff members intervened and rescued her, police said. As the woman was being taken to the hospital, Amit locked himself in a room and allegedly committed suicide, they said. The woman's father said that she never told him that a man in her office was troubling her. ''She called me from her colleague's phone and informed me about the attack. She has also suffered injuries to her hand,'' he said. She passed her class 12 last year and when she did not get the college of her choice, she started working in the company seven months ago, the woman's father said. He said his daughter has been discharged from hospital.

