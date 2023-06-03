Left Menu

Sunlight Colony case: Accused sent to 9-day police custody for confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi

A court here has allowed Delhi Police nine days of custodial interrogation of an accused in an alleged extortion case for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and identify the source of their weapons and money, as well as the names of other gang members and modus operandi.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan sent Sampat Nehra to nine-day custody on an application filed by police.The court in its Friday order said it granted Nehras custody for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and to identify the source of weapons and money for several crimes committed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana by their gang.

PTI | लाहौर | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:16 IST
Sunlight Colony case: Accused sent to 9-day police custody for confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi
A court here has allowed Delhi Police nine days of custodial interrogation of an accused in an alleged extortion case for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and identify the source of their weapons and money, as well as the names of other gang members and modus operandi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan sent Sampat Nehra to nine-day custody on an application filed by police.

The court in its Friday order said it granted Nehra's custody for his confrontation with Lawrence Bishnoi and to identify the source of weapons and money for several crimes committed in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana by their gang. ''Considering the purpose … accused Sampat Nehra … is remanded to nine days police custody,'' the magistrate added.

Nehra, who is already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Punjab Police, was produced in court on Friday.

The court allowed the Investigation Officer to interrogate Nehra for 30 minutes and then permitted him to make a formal arrest.

The case against Nehra pertains to an FIR registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station filed on the complaint of an advocate. He was booked under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 ( putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had allowed Delhi Police to quiz Bishnoi for 10 days in its custody after he was produced before the magistrate in the court lockup because of security reasons.

