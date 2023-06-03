Left Menu

Delhi: Man dies after being assaulted at de-addiction centre

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:19 IST
A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Saturday. Information about the incident was received from the LNJP Hospital, they said and added that the victim has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. He was brought dead to the hospital. There was a cut mark below his right eye and blueish bruises over his body, a senior police officer said. Kumar was admitted at a de-addiction centre at A-33 Chauhan Patti, Sonia Vihar. He was the floor in-charge at the centre, police said. ''On Friday around 10 pm, Kumar started beating Abhinay with a stick. Other patients/inmates got infuriated and assaulted Kumar including with stick,'' the officer said. Kumar was given pain killer by staffers and around 1 am, his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered against other inmates of the de-addiction centre, police added.

