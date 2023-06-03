Left Menu

UP: 3 minors die after mother thrown them in well

After throwing her children in the well, the woman also set her house on fire.Additional Superintendent of Police Operation OP Singh said an FIR has been registered against the mother of the children who had thrown them into the well.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:33 IST
UP: 3 minors die after mother thrown them in well
  • Country:
  • India

Three children died after allegedly being thrown in a well by their mother following a dispute with her husband in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

The children were identified as Akash (8), Kriti (2) and a year-old Anu. According to police, the incident was reported from a village named Pajra in the Sant Nagar police station area. After throwing her children in the well, the woman also set her house on fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation) OP Singh said an FIR has been registered against the mother of the children who had thrown them into the well. A search is on to arrest her, he added.

Police said Amarjit, a labourer by profession, did not have good relations with his wife Chanda. They often used to have arguments. During one such argument, the woman, in a fit of rage, too the extreme step. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and got the bodies out of the well, they said.

Legal action is being taken as per the rules and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are on, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global
4
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023