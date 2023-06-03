Left Menu

Accidental death case: Delhi court dismisses petition after noting implication of wrong school bus

Rejecting a petition in a case of accidental death, a court here has deprecated the advocate concerned, saying despite knowing the wrong bus number was mentioned in the plea, the counsel continued to proceed with the matter and dragged the respondents intentionally for two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:29 IST
Accidental death case: Delhi court dismisses petition after noting implication of wrong school bus
  • Country:
  • India

Rejecting a petition in a case of accidental death, a court here has deprecated the advocate concerned, saying despite knowing the wrong bus number was mentioned in the plea, the counsel continued to proceed with the matter and dragged the respondents intentionally for two years. Presiding Officer of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Sudesh Kumar was hearing a petition pertaining to the allegation that the private school bus was involved in an accident which caused the death of the petitioner's son. The judge said the registration number of the school bus was not mentioned in the cancelled detailed accident report (DAR) filed by the Delhi Police and even the petitioner's counsel failed to explain how the school bus' number was mentioned. "Even after knowing the fact that the wrong bus number has been mentioned in the petition, counsel for the petitioners continued to proceed with the matter and dragged the respondents intentionally for two years. Therefore, in view of the above submissions, this petition is rejected," the court said. It said that it is a fit case for imposing costs wherein respondent no. 1 (the private school) was harassed for about two years despite objections being raised.

"However, it seems that it is a mistake on the part of the counsel for the petitioners. I do not want to burden the petitioners with costs who are already facing hardships due to death of their son," the judge said. The petitioner's son while overtaking the moving bus from the left side tried to save a pedestrian from colliding with his motor vehicle, got imbalanced and fell, thus sustaining fatal injuries on November 15, 2019, in South Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global
4
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023