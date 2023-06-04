Teenager shot dead in UP

A teenager was shot dead here by unidentified assailants, police said on Sunday.

Adil Ali, who runs an e-rickshaw, was shot on Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Bhuker said.

An FIR against three persons has been registered on a complaint by the victim's father.

The body of the teenager has been sent for postmortem.

