Teenager shot dead in UP
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-06-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 08:23 IST
A teenager was shot dead here by unidentified assailants, police said on Sunday.
Adil Ali, who runs an e-rickshaw, was shot on Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Bhuker said.
An FIR against three persons has been registered on a complaint by the victim's father.
The body of the teenager has been sent for postmortem.
