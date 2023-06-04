Left Menu

People form human chain along Yamuna to save river from heavy pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 09:29 IST
People form human chain along Yamuna to save river from heavy pollution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A large number of people gathered along the Yamuna river banks to form a human chain on early Sunday morning under a citizen-centric initiative to save the river from heavy pollution.

Under the 'Yamuna Sansad' initiative, people formed the human chain at many places, including ITO, Wazirabad, Kalindikunj, Geeta Colony and Old Usmanpur, raising the demand to revive the river overburdened with sewage and industrial waste discharged in it.

A large number of representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations too participated in the campaign.

Many politicians, including former BJP organisation secretary Govindacharya, Delhi AAP convener and Arvind Kejriwal government minister Gopal Rai, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, too attended the campaign.

'Yamuna Sansad' convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said the human chain was formed expressing peoples' resolve to contribute to reviving the Yamuna that has been ''rendered into a drain despite years of efforts by governments to clean it''.

