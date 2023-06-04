Left Menu

2 cattle smugglers arrested in UP following exchange of fire with police

Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police on Sunday in which the two accused and a police personnel were injured, officials said.The encounter took place at around 3.25 am on the Kasganj-Amapur road here after a car was stopped by a police team and the accused tried to flee by firing at the personnel.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:01 IST
2 cattle smugglers arrested in UP following exchange of fire with police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police on Sunday in which the two accused and a police personnel were injured, officials said.

The encounter took place at around 3.25 am on the Kasganj-Amapur road here after a car was stopped by a police team and the accused tried to flee by firing at the personnel. This prompted the police to retaliate, they said.

In the exchange of fire, two alleged cattle smugglers -- Asif and Ansar-- and police personnel Lokendra Kumar, posted at Dehat police station, were injured, the officials said.

While Asif and Ansar were arrested, Shamsher and Arman managed to flee. A country-made pistol, cartridges and the car have been seized from the accused who were wanted in a case of cow slaughter on May 2 in Pawas village, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023