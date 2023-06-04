2 cattle smugglers arrested in UP following exchange of fire with police

Two alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police on Sunday in which the two accused and a police personnel were injured, officials said.

The encounter took place at around 3.25 am on the Kasganj-Amapur road here after a car was stopped by a police team and the accused tried to flee by firing at the personnel. This prompted the police to retaliate, they said.

In the exchange of fire, two alleged cattle smugglers -- Asif and Ansar-- and police personnel Lokendra Kumar, posted at Dehat police station, were injured, the officials said.

While Asif and Ansar were arrested, Shamsher and Arman managed to flee. A country-made pistol, cartridges and the car have been seized from the accused who were wanted in a case of cow slaughter on May 2 in Pawas village, police said.

