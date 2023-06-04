Left Menu

Woman ends life after killing children, says Rajasthan Police

DSP Kamlesh Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Urmila 27, of Baniyawas village, and four children Bhavna 8, Vikram 5, Vimla 3 and Manisha 2.Her husband Jetharam had gone to Jodhpur for work when the incident occurred. Further action will be taken after family members arrive, police said.

A woman hanged herself to death after allegedly killing her four children in the Mandali area of Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman first put her four children in a grain drum and closed its lid before ending her life on Saturday evening. DSP Kamlesh Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Urmila (27), of Baniyawas village, and four children Bhavna (8), Vikram (5), Vimla (3) and Manisha (2).

Her husband Jetharam had gone to Jodhpur for work when the incident occurred. Police said all five bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem.

The police officer said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide after killing her children due to a fallout in the relationship between the husband and wife.

Family members of the woman have been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken after family members arrive, police said.

