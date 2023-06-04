Left Menu

Woman found dead at rented home in Delhi's Narela, 1 arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:06 IST
A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Anil Sahu alias Arjun, a resident of Narela's Swatantrata Nagar, was arrested on Sunday, they said.

A PCR call was received at Narela police station regarding the incident following which the staff reached the first floor of the house and found the body of a woman with blood scattered around, a senior police officer said.

Police also found blood oozing out from the woman's mouth, the officer said.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Bihar's Aara, lived with her husband and two children in the rented house. She was allegedly in a relationship with the accused. Arjun suspected that the woman was in touch with someone else and planned to eliminate her, they said. A murder case was registered against the accused on Saturday at Narela police station and after an intensive search, Arjun was nabbed from Narela railway station on Sunday, the officer said. Arjun was found to be involved in 10 cases of theft and snatchings registered at Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations, police said. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at BJRM hospital, they said, adding further probe is underway.

