Woman found dead at rented home in Delhi's Narela, 1 arrested
The accused, identified as Anil Sahu alias Arjun, a resident of Narelas Swatantrata Nagar, was arrested on Sunday, they said.A PCR call was received at Narela police station regarding the incident following which the staff reached the first floor of the house and found the body of a woman with blood scattered around, a senior police officer said.Police also found blood oozing out from the womans mouth, the officer said.According to the police, the woman, a native of Bihars Aara, lived with her husband and two children in the rented house.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Anil Sahu alias Arjun, a resident of Narela's Swatantrata Nagar, was arrested on Sunday, they said.
A PCR call was received at Narela police station regarding the incident following which the staff reached the first floor of the house and found the body of a woman with blood scattered around, a senior police officer said.
Police also found blood oozing out from the woman's mouth, the officer said.
According to the police, the woman, a native of Bihar's Aara, lived with her husband and two children in the rented house. She was allegedly in a relationship with the accused. Arjun suspected that the woman was in touch with someone else and planned to eliminate her, they said. A murder case was registered against the accused on Saturday at Narela police station and after an intensive search, Arjun was nabbed from Narela railway station on Sunday, the officer said. Arjun was found to be involved in 10 cases of theft and snatchings registered at Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations, police said. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at BJRM hospital, they said, adding further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Hari Nagar
- Bihar
- Narela
- Arjun
- Swatantrata Nagar
- Rajouri Garden
- Anil Sahu
ALSO READ
"Have faith in Supreme Court": Slain IAS' wife after top court grants time to Bihar government in Anand Mohan matter
Bihar second in crimes against Scheduled Caste people: NCSC head
AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony.
CMs of Cong-ruled states-Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu & Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TN CM M K Stalin, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attend swearing-in of Siddaramaiah as CM.