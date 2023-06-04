Left Menu

Four dead in Missouri after car crosses centre line, strikes motorcyclists

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla crossed the centre line of the two-lane highway and struck the motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles Anderson and the girl were passengers.The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment, the patrol told KYTV-TV.

PTI | Aurora | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:28 IST
Four people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car crossed the centre line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 39 near the southwestern Missouri town of Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla crossed the centre line of the two-lane highway and struck the motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. One of the motorcycles caught fire.

All four people killed were from Aurora. They were James Olmsted, 59; Kameron Hale, 28; Linda Anderson, 61; and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles; Anderson and the girl were passengers.

The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment, the patrol told KYTV-TV. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.

