Udhampur's Sudh Mahadev mela draws thousands of devotees, visitors

Updated: 05-06-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 00:11 IST
Thousands of people attended the Sudh Mahadev temple fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on its second day, with many taking a dip in the sacred Beenisangam.

People also paid their obeisance to Lord Shiva at the temple. The district administration has arranged for uninterrupted power supply, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities and healthcare services at the three-day fair, officials said.

