Boy dies in bomb blast at public toilet in Bengal

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said. The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said. The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said. The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Apparently, bombs stored in the public toilet at Buxipally went off, the officer said.

Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

