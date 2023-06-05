Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva sees no significant slowdown in lending - CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:32 IST
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund has yet to see enough banks pulling back on lending that would cause the U.S. Federal Reserve to change course with its rate-hiking cycle, CNBC reported on Sunday, citing IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"We don't yet see a significant slowdown in lending. There is some, but not on the scale that would lead to the Fed stepping back,” Georgieva told CNBC in an interview.

