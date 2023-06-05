Left Menu

Poisoned cider kills eight in Russia, dozens sick

At least eight people have died and dozens are sick after drinking poisoned cider in western Russia's Ulyanovsk region, local officials said on Monday. According to local media, the cider contained lethal amounts of methanol, much more toxic than the ethanol found in regular alcoholic drinks. Law enforcement services are seizing the affected goods, the governor said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:39 IST
Poisoned cider kills eight in Russia, dozens sick
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

At least eight people have died and dozens are sick after drinking poisoned cider in western Russia's Ulyanovsk region, local officials said on Monday. Local governor Alexei Russkikh said the poisoned substance was labelled "Mister Cider" and had been sold on tap after being brought into the region, located on the river Volga, in 30 litre kegs.

"Our medics and social services continue to provide all necessary assistance to the victims," he said. According to local media, the cider contained lethal amounts of methanol, much more toxic than the ethanol found in regular alcoholic drinks.

Law enforcement services are seizing the affected goods, the governor said. Russia tightened controls on the production and sale of liquids containing high amounts of ethanol after 77 people died drinking cheap illicit alcohol in Siberia in 2016, but the consumption of homemade alcohol remains a problem.

Twenty-nine people died in a single incident in 2021 after consuming locally produced spirits that contained methanol, also known as methyl alcohol or wood alcohol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023