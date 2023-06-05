Left Menu

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.21 cr at Mumbai airport; four held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:49 IST
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.21 cr at Mumbai airport; four held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested and more than 10 kg of gold worth Rs 6.21 crore was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Monday.

The DRI made the seizures and arrests in two separate operations on Saturday, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the DRI team intercepted two passengers who arrived in Mumbai from Sharjah in an Air India Express flight, he said.

The duo had concealed eight 24K gold bars with foreign markings, weighing 8 kg, in their clothes around their waist, he said. During interrogation, DRI officials found out about another aide of the accused passengers and apprehended him, the official said, adding that the seized gold bars were worth Rs 4.98 crore.

Similarly on the same day, an Indian national travelling from Dubai was caught with 24K gold wires, the official said.

The accused had hidden these wires under metal strips in 56 women's purses, he said.

The DRI recovered 2.05 kg of gold wires worth Rs 1.23 crore from the accused, the official said.

The accused was directly involved in the planning and execution of the crime, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023