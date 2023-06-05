Left Menu

Top EU court strikes down more of Poland's judicial overhaul

On Monday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that publishing online declarations on judges' membership in associations, non-profit foundations or political parties violated their right to privacy and could be used to sway them. The Luxembourg-based court listed that among several elements of the PiS judicial overhaul that were damaging the independence of judges, and hence undermining the rule of law.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:37 IST
Top EU court strikes down more of Poland's judicial overhaul

The top European Union court on Monday struck down more elements of Poland's sweeping judicial overhaul for violating the bloc's democracy tenets, the latest criticism of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that faces a national election this autumn.

Poland, the largest ex-communist EU country, has lost its reputation as a poster child of democratic transition, as well as access to billions worth of EU funds in bitter rule of law battles with the liberal West since PiS came to power in 2015. On Monday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that publishing online declarations on judges' membership in associations, non-profit foundations or political parties violated their right to privacy and could be used to sway them.

The Luxembourg-based court listed that among several elements of the PiS judicial overhaul that were damaging the independence of judges, and hence undermining the rule of law. "The Polish justice reform of December 2019 infringes EU law," the court said in a statement. "The value of the rule of law is an integral part of the very identity of the European Union."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023