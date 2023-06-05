SIU to probe allegations of corruption at Umgeni Water Board

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Umgeni Water Board (UWB).

The corruption busting unit was authorised to conduct the investigation and to recover any losses suffered by the state following a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The SIU said it will be scrutinising a security services contract and a social facilitation and community engagement tender at the UWB.

“The SIU will investigate unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the UWB in relation to the mentioned contracts. Furthermore, the investigation will delve into any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the UWB or the State, the applicable service providers, or any other person or entity in relation to the allegations.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 01 March 2018 and 2 June 2023, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 01 March 2018 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” the SIU said.

The unit added that if need be, it will institute civil action to “correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations” and will “refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority”.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)