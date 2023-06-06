Left Menu

Russia says it thwarts another major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk

Russia's defence ministry said early on Tuesday that it thwarted another major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, inflicting huge personnel losses and destroying eight main battle Leopard tanks as Kyiv forces pressed on. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia's defence ministry said early on Tuesday that it thwarted another major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, inflicting huge personnel losses and destroying eight main battle Leopard tanks as Kyiv forces pressed on. "A complex fire defeat was inflicted by army forces, assault and operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery, as well as heavy flamethrower systems," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry said Russian forces destroyed 28 tanks, including eight main battle Leopard tanks. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv about Russia's claims.

