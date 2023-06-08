Left Menu

Maharashtra waiting for Speaker's decision on disqualification notices: Ambadas Danve

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:19 IST
Maharashtra waiting for Speaker's decision on disqualification notices: Ambadas Danve
Maharashtra is waiting for a ''revolutionary decision'' by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the disqualification petitions of 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said here on Thursday.

The Supreme Court in its decision last month on petitions related to the split in the Shiv Sena had asked the Speaker to decide on the pending disqualification notices against 16 MLAs of the Shinde group.

''The Supreme Court has already pointed out that the behaviour of the then Governor was unconstitutional. Therefore, the Assembly Speaker has to take a revolutionary decision, and I think he will take it,'' said Danve who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

The appointment of the Sena group leader and whip in the legislature after the Uddhav Thackeray government's collapse was ''completely wrong'', he said, adding that the Speaker will have to take a decision within the framework of the Supreme Court's judgement.

