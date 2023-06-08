Left Menu

Top general tells Putin how Russia repelled major Ukrainian attack - defence ministry

(Recasts lead, adds details in paragraphs 4-5) MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The general in charge of Russia's troops in Ukraine has briefed President Vladimir Putin on how his forces repelled a large-scale Ukrainian attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of his subordinates said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:58 IST
The general in charge of Russia's troops in Ukraine has briefed President Vladimir Putin on how his forces repelled a large-scale Ukrainian attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of his subordinates said on Thursday. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier on Thursday that Russian forces had withstood fierce overnight attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the frontline in Zaporizhzhia and had inflicted heavy losses on them.

Reuters could not independently verify Shoigu's battlefield account and there was no immediate comment on the situation from the Ukrainian defence ministry. Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff, had briefed Putin on the overnight battle on Thursday morning, Russian Colonel General Alexander Romanchuk said in a video clip released by the Defence Ministry.

Romanchuk said attacking Ukrainian forces had run into serious problems in a Russian minefield, that Russia had used bombers to repel them, and alleged that Russian forces had destroyed three German-made Leopard tanks.

