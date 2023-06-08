Body of man found at Delhi's Kanjhawala, murder case lodged: Police

The body of a 25-year-old man with injury marks was found in a field in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nizamuddin, a resident of Mahavir Vihar in Kanjhawala, they added.

The body was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

