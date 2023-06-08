Left Menu

Russia says it will respond to Romania cutting embassy staff

Updated: 08-06-2023 23:26 IST
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it will respond to what it called Romania's "hostile" decision to reduce Russia's diplomatic presence in the country.

Romania's Foreign Ministry said earlier that it was ordering Russia to cut 51 of its embassy staff, citing poor bilateral relations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We view this decision as yet another hostile attack, leading to the further degradation of bilateral relations, which are already in a deplorable state due to Bucharest's efforts," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

