Blinken, Netanyahu discuss further integration of Israel into Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed during a call deepening Israel's integration into the Middle East through normalizing relations with countries in the region, the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken "also discussed broader regional challenges, such as the threat posed by Iran, and underscored the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our 75-year-old partnership", State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

