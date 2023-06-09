Zelenskiy hails 'results' in eastern Ukraine fighting

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday hailed what he described as "results" in heavy fighting in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. "There is very heavy fighting in Donetsk region," Zelenskiy said in his daily video message, delivered in a train after visiting areas affected by the breach of the Kakhovka power dam.

"But there are results and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step," he said. Zelenskiy referred to other areas where fighting is going on, but said he would provide no details. Pictures posted on his Telegram account showed him meeting some of the country's top generals in the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)