Trump: Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I've been indicted
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 05:00 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday that the Biden administration has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted.
He did not provide evidence. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details.
Trump said the indictment was "seemingly" related to boxes of documents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement