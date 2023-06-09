Mumbai: Man, two sons get life in jail for killing neighbour

A Mumbai court has sentenced three members of a family to life imprisonment for killing their neighbour in 2018.

Mohammad Nawab Khan and his sons Najim and Farhan were convicted on June 7 for killing Abdul Sayyad in their chawl in Andheri.

The detail order of Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan was made available on Friday.

The trio had made three illegal constructions in front of Sayyad's house after encroachment, which were removed when the latter complained to civic authorities.

This led to a dispute during which Nawab Khan and his sons stabbed Sayyad to death.

Nawab Khan's wife Firoza is absconding in the case, as per the prosecution.

