Left Menu

PGA Tour 'couldn't afford to keep battling Saudi Arabia' - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 17:54 IST
PGA Tour 'couldn't afford to keep battling Saudi Arabia' - WSJ

The PGA Tour could not afford to conduct a lengthy spending war against Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person who heard the remarks by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Monahan told employees that the Tour had spent close to $50 million in its legal fight which had years to go, and had dipped into $100 million of its reserves to pay for its schedule, the report added.

"We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money," Monahan said, according to the WSJ report. "This was the time….We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place." PGA Tour did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023