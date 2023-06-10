12-year-old girl raped by judo instructor in school in UP's Meerut

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a judo instructor at a school here, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the minor had joined a judo karate course in a school located in Kankarkheda police station area. On June 2, the girl along with her brother went to the classes at around 7 am. The instructor around 10 am allegedly dismissed all the children but stopped the victim on the pretext of extra practice, he said in the complaint.

The instructor took the girl to the guard's room and raped her and later told her brother that she has been hurt due to stretching and was bleeding and dressing has to be done. He also gave the boy money and sent him to buy bandages, medicine, and chocolate and later after dressing her, got her admitted to the nursing home.

When the teen’s father asked the doctors about his daughter’s condition, they told them that something wrong had happened to the child.

Police Circle Officer (Daurala) Abhishek Patel said the accused has been identified as Manish (26). A rape case has been registered against and he has also been booked under the POCSO Act.

The accused is absconding and a police team has been formed to nab him, he said.

