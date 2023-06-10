Mother-son duo electrocuted to death in Odisha's Balasore
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:28 IST
A mother-son duo died after being electrocuted in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Nahul village in Khaira police station area.
Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.
