Naxal arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti

A Naxal, wanted in 11 criminal cases, was arrested in Jharkhands Khunti district, police said on Saturday.Vishram Kongari alias Sukra, a self-styled area commander of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI, was arrested from Barkatoli village in Rania police station area on Friday evening, they said.Kongari went there to collect levy.

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:40 IST
A Naxal, wanted in 11 criminal cases, was arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Saturday.

Vishram Kongari alias Sukra, a self-styled area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was arrested from Barkatoli village in Rania police station area on Friday evening, they said.

''Kongari went there to collect levy. He was arrested with a country-made gun, live cartridges, PLFI pamphlets and slips. He was wanted in 11 cases,'' Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Torpa Omprakash Tiwary said.

