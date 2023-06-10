Left Menu

Young woman attempts suicide at Hyderabad airport after argument with boyfriend

A young woman passenger allegedly attempted to commit suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here by trying to jump down from a departure ramp railing after an argument broke out with her boyfriend, police said on Saturday.An argument occurred between the woman, who was travelling to her hometown Bengaluru, and her boyfriend while waiting on departure ramp at about 11 PM on Friday, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:54 IST
Young woman attempts suicide at Hyderabad airport after argument with boyfriend
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman passenger allegedly attempted to commit suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here by trying to jump down from a departure ramp railing after an argument broke out with her boyfriend, police said on Saturday.

An argument occurred between the woman, who was travelling to her hometown Bengaluru, and her boyfriend while waiting on departure ramp at about 11 PM on Friday, they said. After some time, she got upset and attempted to commit suicide by jumping down from the departure ramp railing. A paid porter saw this and rescued her, police said. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and enquired about the matter. They gave counselling to both of them and let the woman go separately on her request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023