800 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Gurugram

Around 800 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from a truck in the IMT, Manesar area in this district, the Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered at the Manesar police station and the truck driver has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the crime unit, Sikenderpur was patrolling the IMT, Manesar Sector 2 area on Thursday night when it received information about the truck carrying illegal liquor.

Based on the information, the team reached near an electricity substation where the truck was parked on the roadside and the driver was inside the vehicle.

When they asked him to show documents, he produced the e-way bill claiming that the truck was full of chemicals. However, when the team checked inside the truck, they found boxes of illegal liquor. A total of 799 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from the truck, police said.

''We have arrested a truck driver identified as Manish Raut, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, and are questioning him. We are trying to find out the key accused,'' said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

