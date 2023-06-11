Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Russian vessel near gas pipelines in Black Sea
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had made unsuccessful attempt to attack a vessel of Russia's Black sea fleet which was protecting natural gas pipelines.
The ship was monitoring the situation along Turkstream and Blue Stream pipelines route in the Black Sea, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
