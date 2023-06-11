EU considering major Tunisia aid package, von der Leyen says

The European Union is ready to mobilise up to 900 million euros to support Tunisia's economy, plus an immediate additional 150 million euros in budget support once "necessary agreement is found", EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The EU was also ready to provide Tunisia with 100 million euros for border management, search and rescue, anti-smuggling measures and returns to address the migration issue, she said during a visit to Tunisia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)