EU considering major Tunisia aid package, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:14 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Union is ready to mobilise up to 900 million euros to support Tunisia's economy, plus an immediate additional 150 million euros in budget support once "necessary agreement is found", EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The EU was also ready to provide Tunisia with 100 million euros for border management, search and rescue, anti-smuggling measures and returns to address the migration issue, she said during a visit to Tunisia.

