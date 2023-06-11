Chief Minister launches Internet banking facility of HPSCB

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a new logo of Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd (HPSCB) and launched the internet banking facility and new website of the bank on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also released the bank's vision document and presented prizes to the best-performing branch offices of the bank, a statement issued here said.

Emphasizing the need for the HPSCB to be prepared for future challenges, the Chief Minister said that the state government would strengthen the cooperative banks by providing all possible assistance.

He said that banks should be equipped with digital technology and provide facilities to customers utilizing modern technology. He said that reforms will be implemented within six months to enhance the functioning of cooperative banks.

He also assured that permissions under Section-118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972 will be given on priority to cooperative banks for land purchase.

Sukhu said that the first budget of the present government symbolizes the system revamp, in which efforts have been made to strengthen the rural economy. He said that the HPSCB should ensure its active participation in the implementation of these initiatives. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the significance of the cooperative movement in Himachal Pradesh, which has gained recognition nationwide. He stated that the first cooperative society was established in 1892 in Panjawar, located in the Una district within his assembly constituency, Haroli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)