Body fished out from Swan river in Himachal

The body of a 30-year-old man was fished out by the divers from Swan river near Bathu village in Una on Sunday, officials said.The deceased identified as Avtar Singh hailed from Nangal Kalan village in Himachal Pradesh. Divers started the rescue mission on Sunday morning and within a short time, the body was recovered, they said.The police have sent the dead body to Regional Hospital Una for postmortem.

PTI | Una | Updated: 11-06-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 18:53 IST
The body of a 30-year-old man was fished out by the divers from Swan river near Bathu village in Una on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased identified as Avtar Singh hailed from Nangal Kalan village in Himachal Pradesh. Singh had gone to take a bath along with his friend on Saturday evening when the incident took place, they said.

Police had called divers from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to retrieve the body from the Swan river. Divers started the rescue mission on Sunday morning and within a short time, the body was recovered, they said.

The police have sent the dead body to Regional Hospital Una for postmortem. A case of drowning has been registered and further investigations are on, officials added.

