Heroin worth Rs 31 cr seized in Mizoram; Myanmarese among 5 arrested

In a major drug haul, heroin worth Rs 31 crore was seized in Mizoram and a Myanmarese and four Assam residents were arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department raided two locations in Aizawl and seized 6.05 kg of the drug in the last two days.

Around 248 gm of heroin was seized from Bawngkawn area of Aizawl on Saturday and an alleged peddler, identified as N Ngolang (55), a resident of Tahan area of Myanmar, was arrested, he said.

In another seizure, officials of the department also seized 5.8 kg of heroin from a truck in Zemabawk locality of Aizawl on Sunday.

Four people, all from Assam's Cachar district, were arrested for possessing the contraband, he said. The accused have been identified as Md Nazimul Hussain Barbhuiya (34), Abdul Kalam Laskar (23), Kutbul Alom Laskar (28) and Sukur Ali Mazumder (22), the official said. Last week, state police had arrested two Assam residents for possessing 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore.

