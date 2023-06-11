Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested in SNP's finances probe

Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister of Scotland, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.

Police confirmed that a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody ''as a suspect" and is being questioned by detectives.

The development follows the arrest and subsequent release of her husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, in April.

A spokeswoman for Sturgeon confirmed she attended a police interview by arrangement on Sunday.

The former SNP leader, who stood down in March, was then arrested and questioned by officers who have been investigating for the past two years what happened to more than 600,000 pounds (USD 745,000) of donations given to the party by independence activists.

The spokeswoman said: ''Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

''Nicola has consistently said she would cooperate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.'' Officers searched Sturgeon's home and the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh on April 5, with Murrell being arrested before later being released without charge pending further investigation.

A luxury motorhome which sells for about 110,000 pounds was also seized by police from outside the home of Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.

Almost two weeks later, SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and released without charge while further inquiries were carried out.

Beattie resigned as party treasurer shortly afterwards.

Sturgeon, Murrell and Beattie were the three signatories on the SNP's accounts.

