PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 11-06-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 21:38 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three held with Rs 1 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes belonging to Naxalite commander
Three persons were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada with Rs 1 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes allegedly belonging to a Naxalite commander, a senior policeman said on Sunday. The police had received a tip-off that Mallesh, the commander of Maoist platoon number 16 in Maad (Abujhmad region), had sent some supporters to Geedam in Dantewada to purchase a motorcycle and other supplies, said Gaurav Rai, superintendent of police Dantewada.

The accused were to supply the goods on Saturday, he said.

Based on the information, security forces installed check posts on Geedam-Bijapur National Highway near BRO check Karli and intercepted three persons on a motorcycle on Saturday, the official said.

The trio did not halt at the checkpost and tried to flee. But the security forces gave a chase and nabbed them, he said. The police recovered a letter and 50 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from the accused, he said.

During interrogation, the accused alleged that Mallesh had given them 100 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination (Rs 2 lakh) to purchase the motorcycle and other items, the SP said.

The trio had purchased a motorcycle from a showroom in Dantewada on June 8, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Chhattisgarh Public Security Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.

