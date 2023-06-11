Scuffle in Delhi's Sagarpur sends 2 men to hospital

Two men were attacked with a sharp object by a third during a fight in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Sunday. Harish, 21, and Aftab, 24, were buying food from a shop late night on June 9 when a man came on a scooter and got into a fight with them, and attacked them with a sharp object, police said.

The two youths were rushed to DDU Hospital where they were stated to be in stable condition, they said.

Enquiry revealed that both men were heavily drunk at the time of the incident, police said.

A case was registered at Sagarpur Police Station in the matter, they said.

Police are scouring CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime.

