EU considering major Tunisia aid package as migration surges

The European Union said on Sunday it may loan Tunisia over 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to help develop its battered economy, rescue state finances and deal with a migration crisis, with most funds contingent on it agreeing economic reforms. The offer was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Tunisia along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is anxious about migration across the Mediterranean.

Fighting rages in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires

Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupted across Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday and residents reported air strikes soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull to eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions. Witnesses said the fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was some of the heaviest for weeks, and included ground battles in the densely populated neighbourhood of Haj Youssef in Bahri, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Omdurman, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.

New Zealand's national broadcaster probes 'inappropriate' editing of Ukraine war stories

New Zealand's national radio broadcaster has launched an investigation and put a staff member on leave after it said a series of news stories on its website about Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been edited to present "a false account of events".

Radio New Zealand (RNZ), which is government funded but has editorial independence, had by Sunday corrected 15 stories on its website dating back to April 2022 because of what it termed "inappropriate editing".

Australia bus accident kills 10, police looking for trapped passengers

At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus likely carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, police said on Monday. The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) on Sunday near the town of Greta, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Sydney, in an area famous for its vineyards and wedding spots.

Ukraine announces gains in "first results" of counterattack against Russia

Ukraine said on Sunday its troops had made territorial advances on three villages in its southeast, the first liberated settlements it has reported since launching a counter-offensive this past week. Kyiv's forces posted unverified videos showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in the village of Blahodatne in Donetsk region and posing with their unit's flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.

Firefighters make progress, bring some Quebec wildfires under control

The number of wildfires raging out of control across Quebec dropped on Sunday as firefighters in the Canadian province gained the upper hand in some areas, a provincial minister said on Sunday. Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina said told reporters that the number of out-of-control fires in the eastern province dropped to 44 from 72 on Saturday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

After arrest in SNP funding probe, Scotland's Sturgeon says 'I am innocent'

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she was innocent after being arrested and held for more than seven hours as part of a police probe into the fate of funds for her pro-independence Scottish National Party. The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($754,140) in funding raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017 which was supposed to have been ring-fenced, but may have been used for other purposes.

Montenegro's pro-EU Europe Now Movement claims victory in snap vote

Montenegro's Europe Now Movement (PES) won 25.6% of votes in a snap election on Sunday, the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of a projection of results from a sample of polling stations. The PES, which has pro-European Union policies and also wants closer ties with neighbouring Serbia, failed to secure enough votes to rule alone and it will have to seek partners in the 81-seat parliament to form the government.

Mexico's ruling party to announce 2024 presidential candidate on Sept. 6

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) said on Sunday its candidate for the 2024 presidential election will be announced on Sept. 6. The winner will be declared following five polls to be carried out by the party, Alfonso Durazo, MORENA governor of the northern state of Sonora, said following a meeting of the leftist party's leadership in Mexico City.

Children who survived five weeks in Colombia jungle will tell own story: father

Four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in Colombia's southern jungle will tell their own story about the ordeal, the father of the two youngest siblings said on Sunday. The children, aged 1 through 13, survived a May 1 plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found on Friday in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military and Indigenous communities.

