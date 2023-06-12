Left Menu

Andrew Little departs for Suva to further strengthen NZ-Fiji relationship

“New Zealand and Fiji have a strong defence relationship built on close cooperation and people-to-people ties,” Andrew Little said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:06 IST
Andrew Little departs for Suva to further strengthen NZ-Fiji relationship
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Defence Minister Andrew Little departs for Suva tomorrow to meet with his Fiji counterpart, Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua, to further strengthen the relationship between both countries.

“New Zealand and Fiji have a strong defence relationship built on close cooperation and people-to-people ties,” Andrew Little said.

“Our militaries already cooperate across many areas and I look forward to further strengthening this enduring relationship with the Republic of Fiji as one of our key Pacific partners.”

While in Fiji the Ministers will sign a Status of Forces Agreement providing a legal framework for New Zealand and Fijian military forces to effectively cooperate within each other’s territories. They will also discuss a range of defence and security issues.

“This agreement will allow NZ and Fiji to work together more effectively to lift cooperation in areas that support security and stability in the Pacific, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Andrew Little said.

“Climate change is an existential threat in our part of the world and as defence leaders we cannot view climate change as something that only others must grapple with.”

The visit follows Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to New Zealand where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a further NZ$11.1 million of climate change support for Fiji to respond to the effects of climate change.

Minister Little returns to New Zealand on Thursday 15 June.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023