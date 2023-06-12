Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 3 crore recovered from man near Indo-Nepal border

A case under sections of the NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him, he added.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:46 IST
A man allegedly in possession of over charas worth nearly Rs 3 crores in international market was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border here, a senior police official said on Monday.

During patrolling by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Rupaidiha Police Station area of the border on Sunday evening, a man coming from the Nepal side was stopped, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said. The SP said 7.25 kg charas was recovered from the alleged smuggler. The value of the recovered drug in the international market is being estimated to be around Rs 3 crores, he said.

The man, identified as Raksha Ram, is a resident of Bhatpurwa in Bahraich district, Verma said. A case under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been registered against him, he added.

