JPMorgan settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victims totaled $290 mln -- source

Updated: 12-06-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:42 IST
JPMorgan settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victims totaled $290 mln -- source

JPMorgan Chase will pay about $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by women who said they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, and had sued the bank over its ties to the late financier, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The largest U.S. bank did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle according to the person familiar, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Epstein was a registered sex offender and a JPMorgan client from 1998 to 2013. He died in 2019.

