Lok Sabha Speaker hosts members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups in Central Hall
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday hosted representatives of various particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House, and said the modern world has much to learn from them.
Addressing the tribal representatives, Birla said the Central Hall was an embodiment of the democratic values that the Constitution imparts to all Indians.
He said the Central Hall was the very place where the framers of the Constitution guaranteed equality, justice and freedom to all Indians.
According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla told the gathering that the architects of the Constitution felt an acute requirement for backwardness to be removed and ensured this constitutionally.
The speaker expressed ''full confidence'' that India would soon see more representation from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) not only in all walks of life but in Parliament as well.
The groups came from several states and Union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Assam, Telangana, Manipur and Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heavy security in Lutyens' Delhi in view of Parliament building inauguration, protesting wrestlers' mahapanchayat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at new Parliament building, welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Priests from adheenams in Tamil Nadu offer flowers to 'Sengol' as PM Modi performs havan to mark inauguration of new Parliament building.
Matter of pride that 'Sengol' will be installed at new Parliament: Allahabad Museum officials