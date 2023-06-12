Left Menu

Woman axed to death by husband in Rajasthan’s Sikar

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Rajasthans Sikar district on Monday, police said. The accused Hoshiyar Singh 50, who lives in slums in Dasa Ki Dhani, killed his wife Guddi Devi by slitting her throat with an axe, Udyog Nagar SHO Srinivas Jangir said. Singh fled away after the murder and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:52 IST
Woman axed to death by husband in Rajasthan’s Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, police said. The accused Hoshiyar Singh (50), who lives in slums in Dasa Ki Dhani, killed his wife Guddi Devi by slitting her throat with an axe, Udyog Nagar SHO Srinivas Jangir said. Singh fled away after the murder and efforts are on to trace him, he said. Jangir said the accused is an alcoholic and works as a labourer.

The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case of murder has been registered against the accused, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023